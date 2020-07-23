SUNRISE December 1, 1928...............SUNSET November 24, 2019
Daisy Enge Chambers was born on December 1, 1928, in Saint Louis, Missouri to Phillip Myron Enge and Lucia Mae Hines. Daisy "Dee" Enge Chambers was the youngest of the three siblings Nellie, Patsy and Daisy.
Daisy graduated from Wearing Elementary Scholl and Vashon High School Class of 1947. She attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri. She was married Paul Chambers, graduate of Sumner High School, for eleven years.
They were the proud parents of three children, Monte, and twin girls Paulette and Paula. Later in a second marriage Creig was born. Daisy was employed with the St. Louis Sewer District for many years. She later worked at the St. Louis Job Corp Center for Women. In 1970 she relocated her job and her family to Los Angeles, California. She was passionate about helping the needy and eventually worked for the National Council on Aging as a Senior Citizen Advocate and Coordinator before she retired.
Daisy lived by the Ephesians Scripture 2:8 which states, ”For by grace we are saved through faith. And this is not done by your own doing; it is the gift of God."
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, youngest son Creig, two sisters Nellie Scott of Las Vegas and Patsy of Greenbelt, Maryland.
She is survived by her children: Monte Chambers of Las Vegas, Nevada (son) Paulette Brooks (Raymond) of Birmingham, Alabama, and Paula Bushnell (Gerry) of Chula Vista, California. Four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Three sisters: Deverieux Tate (Gregory) and Yvette Enge of Chicago, Illinois and Katherine Alexander of St. Louis, Missouri, and many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
