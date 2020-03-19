Daryle E. Brantley, owner of C&K Barbecue restaurant passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 after a three year battle with cancer. He was a devoted husband and father. He requested no service be held. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Service by Wade Funeral Home.
