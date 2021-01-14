A Tribute To The Life of
Delores Talley Roberts
From Those She Loved
Delores Talley Roberts went home to see our Lord and Savior in the company of those she loved on Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 at the age of 92. She passed in her beautiful home which she built and took joy in decorating.
Delores is survived by her loving husband of 73 years Victor Roberts, daughter Lori A. Roberts, sons Michael (Jeanne) Roberts Sr., Steven (Eva) Roberts Sr., And Mark W. Roberts, and grandchildren Michael (Stephanie) Roberts Jr., Jeanne (Jay) Johnson, Fallon Roberts, Meaghan (Je’Caryous) Johnson, Steven Roberts Jr., Christian (Maren Pratt) Roberts, and Darci (Ricardo Dixon) Roberts. Great grandchildren Jay Johnson II, Jeanne Johnson II, Je’Caryous Johnson II, August Johnson, Houston Johnson, Elek Roberts, Valentina Roberts, Giselia Roberts, and Michael Roberts III.
Delores is also survived by her brother Rev. William (Judy) Talley III, and scores of cousins, nephews, and nieces. She was preceded in death by her sister Vernice Hall, and brother Valdimir Talley. Delores was born on May 7, 1928 in St. Louis to Selma Bell Talley (nee Brown) and William Talley II.
Delores attended St. Louis public schools and graduated from Sumner High School in 1942. She received a Bachelor of Education degree from Stowe Teachers College, now Harris-Stowe State University, wherein she met fellow student and World War II veteran Victor in the fall of 1946. After many dates and family visits in early 1947, the beautiful couple became engaged and were married in June of 1947. Delores and Victor were blessed with their first child, Michael V. Roberts, in the fall of 1948. They had also created a catering business since Delores was an excellent chef and Victor the ultimate mixologist. Victor was also an executive with the United States Postal Service for nearly 40 years before joining his sons in the Roberts Companies where Delores would often visit.
She was a parishioner of All Saints Episcopal Church for over 60 years. She was a member of St. Ann’s Guild, taught Sunday School, and participated in numerous other church activities.
Delores was a life-long teacher, not only in teaching her own children the importance of education, but loved teaching in schools throughout the St. Louis region. Understanding the importance of higher education in our society, she encouraged her children and grandchildren to pursue high education. She marveled at their successes and attended all graduations, including nine law degrees, three master degrees, and eleven college degrees.
Delores was very active in social clubs in which she usually was a charter member and officer. She loved planning events with her many life-long friends in the Couples Club, Paupers, Smart Set, Modern Misses, and Jack and Jill of America.
Over her lifetime, Delores was known as a stylish and classy dresser by everyone who knew her. Saleswomen at the best boutiques and department stores knew of her high expectations for elegance at the best prices. Delores could always find the best sale on anything; a trait that was passed on to her children.
Delores loved swimming and taught not only her children and grandchildren, but often in the summer she would teach neighborhood children about water safety, using first a neighbor’s pool and later her own.
She enjoyed family travels, especially the over thirty luxury cruises with Victor. Delores enjoyed romantic movies, musicals, and taking her children to the Muny, the old American Theatre (which her sons Steve and Mike would later own), the St. Louis Zoo, and many other cultural venues. Delores was an accomplished dancer in the old Y Circus Dance Group. In high school and college, she danced with the “Spott’s Rockettes”. They performed several years at the Pine Street YMCA annual fundraiser, which featured famous entertainers such as Cab Calloway and Ella Fitsgerald. She also loved to roller skate.
Delores loved having her family come to her home for barbecues, Thanksgiving dinners, and birthday parties. She loved hosting her friends for pool parties in her beautifully landscaped backyard.
Delores was loved by so many extended family members such as life-long friends and her students. Delores would attend family and friends celebrations such as Church Confirmations and Baptisms, elementary, high school, and college graduations, never missing one of her children’s or grandchildren’s.
Delores was very proud to have her sons Michael and Steven elected to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen serving together, and her grandson Steven Jr.’s election as State Representative, and to the Missouri State Senate in November 2020. She had always encouraged her family, and former students, to be active in community service. This will continue to be Delores’ legacy.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Delores & Victor Roberts Endowment Memorial Fund at the Episcopal Church of All Saints and Ascension, 4520 Lucus and Hunt Road, St. Louis, MO 63121.
Arrangements:
Thursday, January 21, 2021 Visitation 4 - 7 pm - Layne Renaissance Chapel, 7302 West Florissant Road, St. Louis, MO 63131
Friday, January 22, 2021 Visitation 10 am - 12 pm, followed by a private family service Due to COVID, a “Celebration of Life” will be held at a date to be determined in the future.
