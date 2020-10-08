Dora Lee Martin, was born on June 23, 1931 to the late Jessie Small and Luella (Small) Smith. Dora was blessed to grow up with four sisters and one brother. Dora Lee was united in Holy Matrimony to Lloyd A. Martin, Sr. on February 19, 1953 and this union was blessed with three children. Dora’s parents, sisters, brother, and husband preceded her in death.
Dora had many interest and hobbies including crocheting, cooking and baking her famous homemade rolls. Dora was truly dedicated and devoted to her family and friends and enjoyed spending time and planning activities, reunions, birthday and anniversary celebrations for her family and friends. You would see Dora at her children’s school activities, sporting and musical events and, she enjoyed the same activities and events with her grandchildren. Dora loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. “Diva Dora” loved everyone and everyone loved “Diva Dora”. Dora will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, style, kind heart, love for everyone, and love for life.
Dora leaves to cherish her memory: her two sons – Lloyd A. Martin, Jr. (Iris Martin) and Jerome P. Martin (Henrietta Martin); one daughter – Doreen Frances Martin; grandchildren – Yvette Martin-Washington, Kevin Martin, Tonja Laurito, Ralph Kinzer, Keith A. St. John II, Kynisha Mitchell, Anthony Coats, Kynissa Martin, Kenya Martin, Sherry Martin, Kquian Blount, Kendra Martin, Reva Martin, Jerome P. Martin Jr. and Catrina Martin; nineteen great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; her extended family of sons and daughters; and, a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.