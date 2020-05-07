Just before dawn on Tuesday, April 28 Dorothy M. Dew woke in her eternal home in Glory with her Heavenly Father.
Born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 9, 1923 as Dorothy Marie King, she was the youngest of five children. Her sisters Maxine, Alice, Jessie and brother Robert all preceded her in death.
Mrs. Dew attended Simmons Elementary School and graduated from Summer High School in 1941.
On April 27, 1943 she married John E. "Pete" Dew. They were married more than 35 years before he preceded her in death. From this union two sons, William E. Dew and Harry T. Dew were born.
Mrs. Dew was a long standing and faithful member of Centennial Christian Church. She served in several capacities including the Christian Women’s Fellowship Group 3, Centennial Christian Church Calling Committee, and as a member of the Senior, Chapel and Gospel choirs. She served as treasurer of the Finance Committee and Vice Chair-person of the Christian Action Committee which provided hundreds of meals to participants during church functions.
Mrs. Dew worked with Family and Children's Service of Greater St. Louis and for her contributions as a foster parent, was presented with the Elizabeth Hitchcock Memorial Award in 1965. For many years she and her husband lovingly opened their home to infants providing care and stability while they awaited adoption. There were close to 200 infants that found solace at that home on Fountain Avenue. Years later, Mrs. Dew volunteered with the Cardinal Ritter Foster Grand Parent Program where she was dedicated for more than 15 years.
Mrs. Dew was loved and respected by many and will be fondly remembered for her wonderful homemade dinner rolls. Certainly her gentle, quiet spirit and frequent "words of wisdom" will be remembered by all those who crossed her path. “This is not my world", "God is still in the blessing business" and "Always follow the golden rule”.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her sons William E. Dew and Harry T. Dew; grandsons, Harrison, JohnDavid and Ronald Dew, Harold L.Palmer, Jr.; granddaughters, Lesa Boykin, Terri Palmer, Kimberly McNutt, and Keidra Carmichael; nephews, Henri and David Cloud; and a devoted niece, Susan Christine Mullen and host of other family members, foster children, friends and church family.
A memorial service will be planned in the coming months to celebrate her life at Centennial Christian Church, after which she will be interred alongside her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Austin A. Layne Funeral Home was in charge of mortuary services.
