Dorothy Richardson, a retired elementary school teacher, St Louis Public Schools, died August 17 of 2021. She was 101 years old, born July 20, 1920.
Dorothy was born in Columbus Mississippi, came as a child with her family to St. Louis in 1929 and was educated in the public school system graduating with honors from Vashon High School in June 1937, and Stowe Teachers College in June 1941. She also held a Master’s Degree from Washington University. She spent forty-three years as a teacher at Dunbar School before her retirement in July 1985.
She was a life member of the Sigma Rho Sorority and the NAACP, a member of the St Peter’s A.M.E Church and the 1936-37 member of the Alumni Group of the Vashon High School.
She is survived by grand nieces and nephews but no immediate relatives.
Memorials may be sent to the Educational Fund of St. Peter’s A.M.E. Church 4730 Margaretta St. Louis, Mo or Zeta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority’s Scholarship fund.
