Dr. Julia Ewing Burroughs
D.O.B. December 17, 1941
D.O.D. January 6, 2021
Dr. Julia Ewing Burroughs, age 79, of the City of St. Louis, passed away on January 6, 2021, Loving Daughter of Clay and Susie Ewing, Dedicated Lifelong Educator and Champion for Elementary School Students Especially her Fourth Grade Students in the St. Louis Public School District. She is loved by many and her legacy will live in our hearts forever.
