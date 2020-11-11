11 JANUARY - 28 MARCH 2020
Dr. Leon Ashford passed away peacefully after a brief illness. He was a dedicated and lifetime member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marian and one son, Stephen, other family members, and a host of friends.
Memorial service will be at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.