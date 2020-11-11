Dr. Leon Eugene Ashford

11 JANUARY - 28 MARCH 2020

Dr. Leon Ashford passed away peacefully after a brief illness. He was a dedicated and lifetime member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marian and one son, Stephen, other family members, and a host of friends.

Memorial service will be at a later date.

