(April 5, 1940 – May 25, 2020)
Dr. Otis A. Jackson was born on April 5, 1940 in St. Louis, Missouri, the second child of five children born to Otis and Mabel Jackson (both deceased). He graduated from Vashon High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in Education with an emphasis in Mathematics at Harris Teachers College (now Harris Stowe State University).
Determined to better himself and his community through education, Dr. Jackson earned a Masters of Arts in Urban Affairs from St. Louis University. He received a Ph.D. in Educational Policy & Program Development from Washington University while serving as Program Executive at the Danforth Foundation. He then joined the University of Missouri - Columbia, as Assistant Provost of Academic Affairs. From there he was recruited to the executive team at INROADS.
Upon retiring as Executive Vice President for Corporate Planning & Development from INROADS, Dr. Jackson, driven by his love of teaching and mentoring. He returned to the classroom, teaching mathematics at Vashon High School and other schools in the St. Louis City Public School System and the Hazelwood School District.
Out of all of his accomplishments, Dr. Jackson drew his greatest fulfillment from being a husband, father, and grandfather (Papa). He also enjoyed teaching Bible study class at the Northside S.D.A. Church where he was a member and leader. He lost his courageous battle with COVID-19 on May 25, 2020. He will lovingly be remembered by his wife, Brenda, children, Dr. Quinton Cancel (Kristea), Gina Cancel-Jones (Shannon); his grandchildren, Iyanna, Quinton, II, Jackson, Olivia, and, Jamaul; his sisters Lois Miller and Ruth Bland; nephew Lamar Miller and niece Dorthea Bland, and many relatives and friends. His brother, Andrew and sister, Ouida preceded him in death.
In honor of his life and legacy in education, The Dr. Otis A. Jackson Scholarship Fund has been created to benefit college-bound African American graduates of Vashon High School. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the fund at http://youthbridge.org/the-otis-jackson-scholarship-fund/.
