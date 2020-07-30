Dwayne Mark Ward

Departed this life on July 3, 2020 in Washington, DC.  He is survived by his mother, Jane Ward ,St. Louis, MO; sons Oscar and Kirim Gore of Washington, DC; sister Deanne Ward, St Louis, MO; brother Daniel O. Ward II (Serena) St. Paul, MN; uncles Joseph Richardson (Dr Jacqueline) Frisco, TX; Attorney Robert Richardson (Audrey Hinton) Washington, DC, aunt Shirley Richardson and former wives Nyia Gore and Delbrea Kimble of Washington, DC; along with other relatives and friends. Friends visited with the family at McGuire Funeral Home on July 27,2020.View services  at: www.mcguire-services.com

