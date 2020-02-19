November 7, 1938 - January 12, 2020
Born to her parents Reverend James T. Broadnax and Mary Broadnax in Macon, Mississippi, Edna became a resident of St. Louis, Missouri at the age of four.
Educated in the Saint Louis Public School System, she graduated from Vashon High School in 1956. Her education also included a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri and a Master of Science degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Edna’s career expanded for forty-three years as an educator in the St. Louis Public School System.
During her marriage to Joseph H. Murray, Jr., a daughter was born, Daralynn Broadnax Murray.
At Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum, Edna was laid to rest with a private graveside service January 16, 2020.
Edna Pearl Broadnax leaves to cherish her memory:
Her daughter Daralynn Broadnax Murray-Iwezu, three sisters, James Mary (Edward) Shacklelford , Joycene B. Davis, Jacqueline B. Hodges, (Her parents, sister Barbara Jean and brother Wilbur preceded her in death.) two nieces, Terri L. (Derek) Anderson, Suzanne M.(Terrence) Parker, two nephews, James R. Williams II, Chester A. Hodges IV, five grand nephews and a host of relatives and friends
