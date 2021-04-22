A Word from My Friend
Elder Audrey Jean Spencer
"Stay On Course"
February 23, 1955 - April 9,2021
Preceding her departure...Sylvester Spencer, Jr/Father and Doris A. Spencer-Patton/mother.
She leaves to cherish her son Aubrey S. Spencer. Six siblings...Patti Beard/Aaron, Tillonni Spencer-Robinson/Byron, Lynn Spencer-Battle, Joann Spencer, Lorie Spencer, Terri Spencer-Frakes, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends like family.
Lifelong Friends Karen Spencer-William and Albert Smith.
Best Friend Sherry Perkins.
Special Spiritual Friend Pastor Cheryl Banks.
