Elizabeth “LIZ” Patricia Robinson

Elizabeth “LIZ” Patricia Robinson

IN MEMORIAM

Elizabeth “LIZ” Patricia Robinson, nee` Brandon

October 12, 1945 August 30, 2018

Keeping YOUR LEGACY at the corner of 4500 Chouteau/1009 Taylor Avenues alive. The salons, beauty and glam endure, tenants occupy apartments and the flowers continue to blossom.

Missing YOU!

Your baby sister,

Wanda Brandon

grand-daughter Leslie Ramey

& your dog Khloe

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.