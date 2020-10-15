IN MEMORIAM
Elizabeth “LIZ” Patricia Robinson, nee` Brandon
October 12, 1945 August 30, 2018
Keeping YOUR LEGACY at the corner of 4500 Chouteau/1009 Taylor Avenues alive. The salons, beauty and glam endure, tenants occupy apartments and the flowers continue to blossom.
Missing YOU!
Your baby sister,
Wanda Brandon
grand-daughter Leslie Ramey
& your dog Khloe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.