Elle Ellois Johnson
Elle Ellois Johnson, 89, was born on September 2, 1929 in St. Louis, MO to Clara and Willard H. Thornton, Sr. She married Lloyd G. Johnson on March 2, 1948 and was a loving mother to Rayfield, Hershel (who preceded her in death), Tomma and Roxane. Ellois departed this life on June 13, 2019. She is deeply missed and leaves cherished memories with her family, many relatives and longtime friends. Gone but definitely not forgotten.
