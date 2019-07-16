Born Elsie Louise Bordelon January 4, 1922 to David and Etta Bordelon. She met and married Harold Antoine, Sr. Their journey together began the day of their wedding, August 5, 1944 in Orange, Texas.
Elsie was very active in the St. Louis community. As a member of the NAACP, The Top Ladies Of Distinction, and The CARATS, you could always count on her humor, grace and style. In fact, those that knew her would say she was a classy lady that could wear hats like no other (even a baseball cap backwards). Elsie was a mother that taught her sons and grandsons to be gentlemen and her granddaughters to be ladies.
Elsie is survived by her eldest son and former Mayor of Olivette, Jean (Suzann) Antoine, grandchildren, Mark (Tamara) Antoine, Michael (Elena) Antoine, Tracy (Marvin) Antoine Hay, Terrell Taylor, Tammy (Nate) Johnson, Jean (Amanda) Antoine II, Aaron (Nichole) Antoine, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephews and nieces living around the country.
Services for Elsie will be held at her church of more than 50 years on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9:30 am, Central Baptist, 2842 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63103. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 2101 Lucas & Hunt Road immediately following the service. The Repass to be held at Central Baptist Church following burial.
The family ask that, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
Nurses For Newborns
7259 Lansdowne Ave
Suite 100
St. Louis, MO 63119
Please mention Elsie Antoine in the memo of your donations.
