On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Emma F. Weaver, passed away at the age of 89. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as she peacefully began her transition into eternal life.
Emma was born May 10, 1930 in Somerville, TN, the daughter of the late Hughley and Robbie Lee Thomas. During the 1970s, Emma studied to earn both her bachelor’s degree and master’s degrees from Washington University.
Emma called St. Louis her home for 70 years before relocating to Maryland in 2018. Emma held a compassionate sense of reverence for St. Louis and its residents. Her professional career began as the Director of Manpower Development at Yeatman, where she later helped launch the Yeatman
Community Health Services Center. After Yeatman, she continued servicing her community as City Manager for the City of Northwoods.
Emma is survived by her children, Robert, Vanessa, Caryliss Weaver, and Constance Weaver- Thomas. Emma’s grandchildren, Nicole Weaver-Christman, Jason Williams, Olivia Weaver- Thomas, Emanuel Thomas, and Carleton Thomas were blessed to have had her as a loving presence in their lives as were her great-grandchildren Emmalesha and Vance Christman.
Her viewing will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be honoring her passing with a private service on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Professional services are entrusted by and held at William C. Harris Funeral Directors and Cremation, 1645 Redman Ave, Spanish Lake, MO 63138. She will be laid to rest in St. Peters Cemetery.
