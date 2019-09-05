Ernest Ross Jr., 79, passed away peacefully July 10, 2019, survived by his wife, Linda Hancock Ross. Ernest was born August 20, 1939, in St. Louis to Ernest “Jack” Ross and Myrtle Cecelia (Monroe) Ross.
He was the father of five: Ernest Hayes, Robin Ross (who preceded him in death), Felicia Ross, Kevin Ross, and Baron Ross, and he is the stepfather of Kristopher Burris and Paul Burris. He had 20 grandchildren, more than 20 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. His surviving siblings are Frances Lucille Saunders, Pauline Pettiford, Cozette Ross (Jones), Joyce Ross Moore, and Lamont Ross. He was preceded in death by his sister Jacqueline Ross (Jones).
He graduated from Harris Stowe College and served as a firefighter for the St. Louis Fire Department, a sales representative and distribution manager for Oscar Mayer for 30 years, and a grant writer, student investment coach, and attendance marshal for the Jennings School District, which he also served as a technology-development coordinator. Friends and family will gather to celebrate Ernie’s life in a public service at 11:00 a.m. on September 14, 2019, at the Highlands Clubhouse in Forest Park in St. Louis.
