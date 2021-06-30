Estella May (Brown) Moore

A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE

OF

ESTELLA MAY (BROWN) MOORE

Will be held on

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

 visitation – 9:00 am [CDT]

Memorial service – 10:00 am [CDT]

***************

Austin a. layne mortuary

Renaissance chapel

7302 west Florissant avenue

Jennings, Missouri  63136

**************

Those who are unable to attend may view the service

 virtually at 10:00 am [CDT] on July 6th or

for 30 days afterwards at

laynemortuary.com under Obituaries

 [Scroll to Estella B. Moore]

