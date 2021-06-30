A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE
OF
ESTELLA MAY (BROWN) MOORE
Will be held on
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
visitation – 9:00 am [CDT]
Memorial service – 10:00 am [CDT]
***************
Austin a. layne mortuary
Renaissance chapel
7302 west Florissant avenue
Jennings, Missouri 63136
**************
Those who are unable to attend may view the service
virtually at 10:00 am [CDT] on July 6th or
for 30 days afterwards at
laynemortuary.com under Obituaries
[Scroll to Estella B. Moore]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.