Evelyn Carole Scott (nee McGhee) of Chattanooga, TN passed suddenly on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Richard W. Scott and loving children Gregory Scott (Boston, MA) and Karen Scott (Paris, France) and dog Buddy.
Visitation will be held 9 – 11 am followed by funeral services at 11 am on Thursday, September 5 at Austin Layne Funeral Home (Renaissance Chapel), 7302 W. Florissant Ave.
