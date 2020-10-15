Gabrielle Johnson fondly known as “Gabby” of Florissant, MO, entered life on August 8, 1989, and took her swift transition on October 8, 2020. She was the first-born child to the union of Cynobia Johnson (Wheatley) and John F. Johnson, Sr.(deceased). She was raised in the church atmosphere, accepted Christ, and was baptized at an early age and lived life accordingly. Her last membership was Shalom City of Peace Church in St. Louis MO.
She graduated from University High School, in 2008 with Honors. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Urban Affairs from Harris-Stowe State University in 2015 with Magna Cum Laude Honors. In addition. was a member of The National Society of Leadership and Success, Sigma Alpha Pi, St. Louis, MO Chapter. Gabby was a true nurturer and was about keeping things in order.
She did not entertain foolishness at all, was incredibly dependable and wise beyond her years. She loved her family. Gabby assumed the role of 2nd Momma to her brothers John Jr. and Joshua while being her mother’s sole support and best friend. Somehow, she managed to balance all the extra responsibilities while fulfilling her life’s own ambition. Gabby's crowning professional achievement was her employment at Boeing.
She was a detailed driven, hard-working, and dedicated employee whose laugh was infectious, and a smile brightened any day. She was encouraged to go and grow within the Boeing community and she was extremely grateful.
Gabby leaves and in continuing cherished memory; Mother-Cynobia Johnson, Brothers John F. Johnson, Jr., Joshua A. Johnson, both of St. Louis, MO, and Brian Johnson of Austin, Texas. Sarah Miles (aunt), Ronnell Johnson (Lisa), Terry Johnson, Carl Johnson (uncles). Plus, a host of extended family and friends who genuinely loved and respected her loving spirit.
