George C. Davis, III died December 14, 2019 of heart failure. He was 4th of 7 generations of the Davis family in Kirkwood. He earned a music education degree from Howard University and served in the USAF, retiring as captain.
His oversaw construction of the Alpha Terrace Senior Apartments and improvements at Horton Place as Chairman of ISIS Development Corporation. “Salute to General Benjamin O. Davis, Jr.”, was one of his proudest accomplishments.
Activities: Co-Founder The Jazz Edge Orchestra, past president of the STL Howard University Alumni Club, member Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He loved baseball and catching trophy bass.
George supported the Free South Africa movement, picketing Clayton Coin Dealers which sold the Kruggerrand. He protested in Kirkwood for fair housing, serving on the Eliot Chapel Social Action Committee for 30 years. He stood vigil for “Black Lives Matter”.
His wife Sandra S. Davis preceded him in death. Survivors are Denise L. Davis, David C. Davis, Drew H. Davis, Steven, George, and Eric Rhinehart, nine Grand Children, and two Great-Grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Southern Law Poverty Center requested. Memorial service January 3, 11 AM at Eliot Chapel in Kirkwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.