Georgette D. Gregory

Home Going Celebration

Georgette D. Gregory

February 22, 1937 - January 28, 2021

Wednesday, February 10, 2021* 11:00 A.M.

Saint Alphonsus Liguori “ Rock “ Church

1118 North Grand Boulevard

Saint Louis, Missouri

Reverend Rodney Oliver, CSs.R., Associate Pastor,

Officiant

Prayer of St. France

Interment

Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

Arrival Time 1:15 P.M.

Acknowledgement

The family of Georgette D. Gregory wishes to express sincere appreciation for all the kindness shown to us during our great lost.

