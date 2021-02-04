Home Going Celebration
Georgette D. Gregory
February 22, 1937 - January 28, 2021
Wednesday, February 10, 2021* 11:00 A.M.
Saint Alphonsus Liguori “ Rock “ Church
1118 North Grand Boulevard
Saint Louis, Missouri
Reverend Rodney Oliver, CSs.R., Associate Pastor,
Officiant
Prayer of St. France
Interment
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Arrival Time 1:15 P.M.
Acknowledgement
The family of Georgette D. Gregory wishes to express sincere appreciation for all the kindness shown to us during our great lost.
