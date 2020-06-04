Geraldine Henry was born in St. Louis, Mo. on March 12, 1927, youngest of three children to James O’Neil and Mac Melton. Her parents, sister (Adelle Gibson), brother (James O’Neil), husband (King Henry) and daughter (Sheila Fleming) all have preceded her in death.
Geraldine was an active member of Cote Brilliante Presbyterian Church for over 50 years during which time spent many years teaching Sunday School. She was employed with the Federal Government for 31 years.
She leaves to mourn: Joseph ( Diana) Henry, Ronald Henry, Angela (Marvin) Ware, two sister-in-laws (Elmira Batchlor), Gemealia Henry, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services:
Tuesday, June 9, 2020,
Austin Layne at 10:00 a.m.
Burial will take place at Jefferson Barracks
