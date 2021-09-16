Harold Edward Gaskin a lifelong resident of the Maplewood-Richmond Heights area departed this life on Sunday, August 29th at the age of 90. Mr. Gaskin was born in Maplewood, Missouri, on May 6th 1931. He graduated from Douglas High School in Webster Groves, Missouri, in 1950. His wife, Delores (Buckner) Gaskin, who preceded him in death, was also a 1950 graduate of Douglas High.
Mr. Gaskin discovered his passion for automobiles while still in highschool. It began with car detailing and support services for the local dealerships. He began his automotive sales career with Ray Nolting Oldsmobile in 1964. He later moved to Lindburg Cadillac Company, previously located at Jefferson & Market, in 1971 becoming one of the pioneer African American Cadillac Salesmen in the St. Louis area. Mr. Gaskin was one of the top salesman at Lindburg Cadillac for over 17-years. He later transitioned to Plaza Motors in 1988 where he completed his automotive sales career in the mid 1990's.
Mr. Gaskin was an entrepreneur in his own right. He and his wife ran successful businesses in the Kinloch area during its hey day, including a drive in restaurant, tavern, carwash and used car lot. One of the things that characterized Harold Gaskin's life was his dedication to hard work.
He will be missed by a host of family, friends and business associates. Services were be held on Friday, September 10th at the First Church of God located at 7770 Dale Avenue in RIchmond Heights, Missouri.
