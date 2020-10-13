Hasan Kenyatta Lake, son of Oliver Lake, passes at 48.
(July 29, 1972 - October 10, 2020)
Hasan Kenyatta Lake loved being a father, a brother, a son, a barber and a rapper. He has worked at several barber shops in St. Louis over the past 15 years, and as a rapper he called himself HA-C-E.
He recorded a rap CD entitled “Laclede Town Survivor” in 2001 on his brother Gene Lake’s record label. Hasan was a creative artist in both of his fields of endeavor, barbering and rapping.
He was also a very dedicated father to his only son Khalil. Hasan loved his family, and he would always say, “Love unconditionally” and “family first.” He would often call his siblings just to say, “I love you.”
As a kid, Hasan grew up in the Laclede Town development in downtown St. Louis. This vibrant community played a large part in shaping Hasan’s loving personality. He was inspired to dedicate his CD to his Laclede Town memories.
His love for animals was also one of his defining characteristics. Hasan was a unique thinker (that's an understatement) and loved a lively discussion. He could make you laugh and also make you say, “What did he just say?!”
Hasan is survived by his son, Khalil Lake, and six siblings – Kim Lake, Africa Lake, Maya Lake, Yvette Savage, Gene Lake, Jahi Lake – and father Oliver Lake. Hasan’s mother, Joyce Lake, passed away four years ago.
We will miss you more than words can express.
