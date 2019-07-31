In Loving Memory of JACK L. MILLER, DDS (10/10/25-8/6/94)
To our beloved father ushered to glory 25 years ago. Dad, you were a man among men, a gentle lion protective of what meant the most to you, our family. Your daily life demonstrated a work ethic so strong you never took a sick day in 38 years of practicing dentistry.
You were a pioneer, a trailblazer who with courage and strength, reached beyond racial barriers erected by society to defy expectations and achieve great success. A scientist with the soul of an artist, analytical, methodical yet savoring music, poetry, literature, theatre, classic film as well. He once said he could have been an actor. A favorite was Kirk Douglas.
Many a night he could be found reading about Abraham Lincoln, the Civil War or WWII next to the light of his lamp and the glare of the Johnny Carson show in the background. Kind, sensitive, aware when something was amiss with one of his own, he gently dispensed advice before we even knew we needed it. Ever sensitive to our thoughts, inviting inquiry, patiently responding
to a house full of females. Leading by example he stressed education, scholarship and erected no barriers for the achievement of daughters. He put a ladder on his shoulders and hoisted us to the next level.
Still remembered for his laugh, humor, storytelling ability and quick wit.
Words are not enough Dad. We love and miss you. Joan, Jane, and Audrey.
