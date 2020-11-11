Jacqueline Sanders Broom

After a short illness at St. Luke's Hospital, surrounded by her husband of 17 years James, devoted friend Tracy Jones, Chaplain, Nurses and Doctors she worked so diligently with for many years, Jacqueline (Jackie) Broom, received her wings, on 18 September 2020. She was loved by so many family, co-workers, and friends. Precious memories will forever live in our hearts. She was truly a gift God gave us, but only for a short time. May she rest in peace in Gods loving arms, and in his mighty kingdom.

