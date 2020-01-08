Soldan Class of 1970, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Karin, sons, James LaMar and Sean Michael, daughter, Corrine grandsons, Antonio and Jace, granddaughter, Dynah, sisters, Elaine Moore and Dorothy (Marvin) Neals, brother, Michael (Diane), uncle, Everett (Norma) Winters, nieces, Ladonna (Glenn), Tonya, Charne, nephews, Jerry, Ronald, Michael (Rhiannon), and Steven, grand nieces and nephews, many Loving Cousins, Cunningham, Williams, and Tillard in-laws. He will be missed by his Omega Brothers, His Dear high school and college Teammates, Friends, Co-Workers, and Church Friends. A Memorial Service to Honor “Jimmy” will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the William Harris Funeral Home, 1645 Redman, 2-4pm.
