Janice M Richardson, wife of Larry D Richardson passed away on Sun., Jan 31, 2021 after battling cancer.
Janice and Larry, both graduates of Soldan High School ‘ 69 were married for June, 1975.
Services for Janice will be Sat, Feb 13, 2021 – New Springs Church – 10229 Lewis & Clark Blvd – 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon.
