Ms. Johni Ola Spencer passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was 94. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Johni moved to Saint Louis with her parents at an early age. She attended Sumner High School and Lincoln University. After graduation Johni moved to New York to dance with the Katherine Dunham Dance Company. During her time in New York she married Alonzo Holly Wilson. To that union one son was born, Alonzo Holly Jr. Sadly, her son preceded her in death. Johni Ola was a world traveler and enjoyed dining out.
Johni was the last living founding member of The Paupers Social Club. She was a lifelong active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and All Saints Episcopal Church. Upon returning to Saint Louis, Johni Ola enjoyed a 42 year career as a Supervisor with the Division of Employment Security.
Surviving her are three grandchildren; Michael D. Wilson, Alonzo Wilson, daughter in law Martha Wilson, Kelsey Wilson and 7 great grandchildren. Johni had three special ladies in her life, Gail Allmon, Madeline Scales-Taylor, and her cousin Elizabeth ”Betsey Mitchell”; along with a host of relatives, friends, club members and her church family.
A Memorial Service celebrating Johni’s life will be announced at a later date.
