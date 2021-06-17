IN LOVING MEMORY
JOHNNIE DUPREE
JUNE 27, 1949 – JUNE 19, 1996
MY BEST FRIEND,
The 25th Anniversary of your departure of this earthly life and you are still thought of daily. Life has gone on, however, the void, heartache, grief and regrets has never ended, I still imagine what our life would have been as we grew old together. Many of our friends and family have passed on over the years and it brings me peace knowing that you are reunited with them on their new journey. Until we meet again I will continue to hold you in my heart and soul until my last breath.
Love
Steven J. Williams
