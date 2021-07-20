Joseph Henry Cole, Sr.Sunrise: February 16, 1943Sunset: June 27, 2021Joseph Henry Cole, Sr. was born February 16, 1943 in Tunica, Mississippi. He was the youngest child born to the union of Paul and Ruth (née Pollard) Cole. His parents, dear wife, and four siblings (J.J., A.D., Nancy, and Paula) preceded him in death. Upon graduation from O'Fallon Technical High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After ending his military career, he was employed at McDonnell Douglas as a line inspector while completing his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Electronics Technology at Washington University. He was later employed at Southwestern Bell where he retired from AT&T in 2000 after 27 years of service. In 1966, he met a young school teacher who would become his life partner. On August 27, 1967, he married Gloria Fay Sisson and to this union 2 children were born: Danita and Joseph, Jr. On June 27, 2021, Joseph Henry Cole, Sr. peacefully departed his earthly life. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Danita (Hayward) Brown; son, Joseph Cole, Jr.; brother, Clarence (Evelyn) Cole; granddaughters, Courtney Thompson and Haydan Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, and two very compassionate home health aides: Lawanna Cole and Nicole Stone.
