In Loving Memory
Mr. Joseph John Thompson, Jr. (Babe)
1946-2020
Great Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great grandfather, Brother, Brother In Law, Uncle, Friend, Deacon of the Church and a dynamic lead singer, and harmonizer of the Church choir.
Now he is singing in the “Heavenly Choir.”
Gone but never forgotten, love your wife, Jean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.