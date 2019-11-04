Joyce Harris Smith

Joyce Ella Harris Smith died peacefully in her home on September 12, 2019. Born in 1931, to Alta Lewis Harris and Ezra Harris, she attended Cole Elementary School and graduated from Sumner High School. Smith attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, before returning to St. Louis with her husband, James Irving Smith, Jr. to begin their family. She loved people and all living things, plants and animals. Smith was a devoted stay-at-home mother to her six children and a loving presence to her grandchildren; she was an avid cook and gardener and, in her youth, a swimmer. She loved all children and her home was often the center of activity for her children and grandchildren and their friends. Smith was a good neighbor and loving and compassionate mentor to young women and mothers who regularly sought her out for support and counsel. Her husband remained her sweetheart for all of her life. She was a person of deep faith. Her son, Seitu James Irving Smith, III, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband and five children, Dale Edwyna Smith, Karen Smith Pitts, Guy Smith, Jabari Asim, and Boyce Smith; and twelve grandchildren. She is lovingly remembered for her joyfulness, devotion to family and warm welcoming spirit to all.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.