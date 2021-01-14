Julius C. Rhone, Jr. (7/14/1928- 12/28/2020)
Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Julius spent his formative years in Memphis, Tennessee, and graduated from the illustrious Booker T. Washington high school. Julius worked as a Pullman Porter on the railroad and was a member of the “Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters”, before proudly serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. After honorably serving his country in the military, Julius continued his education at Hubbard Business College in St. Louis, Missouri.
Julius retired as a dedicated employee of 30 years from the United States Postal Service Data Center and H&R Block.
Julius was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church (formerly known as St. Engelbert Catholic Church) for 60 years and was a committed member of “The Knights of Peter Claver”. Julius was also passionately dedicated to “The Empowerment Network, Inc. - St. Louis”, a prostate cancer advocacy organization.
The cherished memories of Julius C. Rhone, Jr. will be remembered by his beloved wife of 65 years, Iola Rhone, four children, Ivan Rhone, Toryn Rhone, Aleta Rhone-Williams, and Valeria Rhone-Idleburg, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, his sister Bernice Worsham, and a host of family and lifelong friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.