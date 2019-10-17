Kathleen Anita Senter transitioned to Charles Sumner High School and Stowe Teacher’s College. She was employed and retired from The State of Missouri after 23 years as an Employment Specialist.
A memorial service for Kathleen will be held on October 18, 2019, 2–4 pm. at the William C. Harris Mortuary, 1645 Redman Avenue, St. Louis Missouri 63138.
(0) comments
