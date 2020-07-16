Leeora (Harris) Mixon of Jennings, MO passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 5, 1945 in Tillar, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roosevelt Mixon, by her parents, Henry and Irene Harris, and by her sister Linda Saulsberry. She was a member of Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church.
Leeora (Harris) Mixon is survived by her three children, Kesha Burns (Daryl), Cedric Mixon (Holly), Kevin Mixon (Courtney) and her four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 under the direction of Austin Layne Funeral Home, 7239 W. Florissant Ave; St. Louis, MO 63136. She will be buried at Valhalla Cemetery.
