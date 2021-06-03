Leon was born in St Louis, Mo. to Leon and Martha (Norman) Frazier. He attended St Louis Public School and Muriel Business School. Leon was a member of St Elizabeth Catholic Church since 1959, Serving in United States Army during the Korean War.
He worked at St Louis Public Schools for 44 years and the Juvenile Detention Center for 20 years . Leon was a charter member of the Knights of Peter Claver for 42 years Leon was married to Queen Esther for 66 years ,they had seven children.
