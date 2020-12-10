Leonard Clifton Griffin, “Cricket”, was born in St. Louis, MO on December 24, 1926. He was the third of five born to Mary and James Griffin. He graduated from Vashon High School in 1946 and attended Stowe Teachers College. He retired from the U.S. Aeronautical Chart and Information Center. His entrepreneurship skills led him to owning his own bartending business. However, an invitation to eat his barbeque was what his friends and family looked forward to. Invited once, and you were hooked, asking when the Grill Master would be at it again. Leonard was a member of St. Phillips Lutheran Church for over 50 years. He was an Elite member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity and longtime member of The Royal Vagabonds, Inc. He was an avid sports enthusiast and poker player.
Leonard C. Griffin leaves to mourn him; his beloved wife of 68 years, Betty Mitchell Griffin, two children, Judith and Cliff (Dia), two grandsons, Christopher and Clayton and three siblings, James Lee Griffin (St. Louis), Maso Griffin (Los Angeles) and Catherine Harris.
The family is planning a memorial service in the spring.
