Leroy Branion, Jr.

Leroy Branion Jr., 83, born in Earle, Arkansas to the late Leroy Sr.and Seteria Branion. Leroy was a deacon at First Baptist Church Creve Coeur and retired a Key Account Manager at Purina/Nestle. Leroy, a sports enthusiast, kidney transplant recipient for 30 years, passed peacefully, June 19, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Peggy Ann, children; Vickie Williams, Linda Webb (Harold), Leroy III (Patricia), Harold, grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

