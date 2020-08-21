Remembering Linda Marie Elazer-Davis,
whose 68th Birthday occurs on August 28th.
August 28, 1952 - May 30, 2014
A Mother’s love is binding
Unrelenting in its power,
The glow from it so blinding
beyond her final hour.
Even after a Mother is gone
her love will see you through,
A love to help you carry on
because that’s what Mother’s do.
We love and miss you always, your daughter Jocelyn Davis, family and a host of friends.
