Lloyd Boley Logan, age 87, a resident of St Louis, Missouri since 1956, passed away peacefully on Monday March 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 27, 1932 in Columbia, Missouri. Preceding him in death was his wife of 53 years Lottie Angelle Logan, son Gerald Brian Logan, parents Henry Logan and Eva Nelson Logan, sister Eva D. Logan Keyes and brother Willis Logan.
Lloyd’s family moved to East Chicago, Indiana when he was 10 years old and he graduated from Washington High School in 1951. He served in the US Air Force from November 1952 to September 1956 and was stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois as a technology instructor. He started St. Louis College of Pharmacy while in the service and received his bachelor’s degree in 1958. Lloyd worked as chief pharmacist at Firmin Desloge Hospital and while working at Firmin Desloge, Lloyd opened Mound City Pharmacy in 1961 and Dome Pharmacy in the 1970s. Both were independent pharmacies that he operated until 2004. Lloyd left Firmin Desloge Hospital to accept a job with Daughters of Charity in 1970 and retired after 25 years of service as Vice President of Shared Services.
Lloyd was a devout Christian and a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Mother of John the Baptist Catholic Church for over 55 years and St. Roch Catholic Church for 45 years. After his retirement, Lloyd attended daily mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis until he was unable, due to failing health. Lloyd enjoyed many hobbies, especially electronics, which he taught to neighborhood children for several years. He enjoyed traveling and vacationing, but most enjoyed visiting family and friends. Lloyd was known by many as a “Jack of all Trades”.
Lloyd leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Beatrice Logan, his beloved children Terri Ford (Tony), Connie Flagg (Randall), Michael Logan (Susan), Kevin Logan (Juanita), daughter-in-law Simone Logan wife of son Gerald Logan (deceased), grandchildren Jarrett (Erica), Kara and Clayton Ford, Evan, Briana and Justin Flagg, Austin and Aric Logan, Elijah, Zion and Sarai Logan, Kaleb, Kai, Kadence, and Kalise Logan, great grandson Drake Flagg, sisters-in-law Barbara Herriford and Peggy Reynaud, stepchildren Stacy (Selvey) Johnson, Peter and Rodger Selvey, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Forever in our Hearts.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial celebration will be held at a future date.
