IN LOVING MEMORY OF
LODIE (LOLA) MAE VAUGHN
October 6, 1944 – February 10, 2021
Beloved wife of the late Fred Will Vaughn, Jr; Dear Mother of Marian Johnson, Perron (Rose) Oglesby, Sidney Oglesby, Kimberly Oglesby, Carla (Samuel) Hudson, Marlene Vaughn; Dear Sister of Freddie (Karen) Luster, Robert Luster, Dorothy (Oscar) Weston; Dear Grandmother of Ellery, Perron, Jr., Anthony, Romel Jr., Dainielle, Liana, Brittinni, Ashley, Nyla, Jalen, Joshua, Jasmine, Dominique, and Destinee; Twenty Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Private Mass Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:30 am CST and Live Streamed at btcparish.org
In lieu of flowers, send contributions in memory of Lodie Mae Vaughn to:
Catholic Charities of St. Louis
PO Box 952393
St. Louis, MO 63195
