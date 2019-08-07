Lois Clark Clements was the daughter of Eldridge and Mattie Ardena Lumpkin Clark. She was born on June 4, 1934; in St. Louis, MO. Lois was the third of four children. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister Lillie Mable Clark Hall and older brother Eldridge Clark, Jr. Lois was a product of St. Louis Public Schools. She trained as a histology technician at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis. Lois met and married Richard Carlton Clements in 1960. To this union one son, Richard Carlton Clements, Jr. was born.
Richard Carlton Clements, Jr. was born January 31, 1962 and transitioned from this earthly life on July 12, 2019. Sadly, his Mother Lois transitioned the following Saturday, July 20, 2019. Richard was Alum of the Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. He was reportedly a child prodigy on the organ. He studied at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. The experience along with an extended stay in Switzerland enhanced and increased his knowledge and love of jewelry to a degree that ultimately led him to the study and receiving of a GIA Certification as a Gemologist and career in jewelry sales- first with Tiffany&Co. and later with The Jewelry Exchange.
A Joint Service of Witness to the Resurrection of Lois Clark Clements and her Beloved Son, Richard Carlton Clements, Jr. will be held August 12, 2019 at Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place, St. Louis, MO 63108. The service starts at 10:00 A.M. and the Committal Service will immediately follow.
Lois Clark Clements and Richard C. Clements Jr. are survived by Lois’ brother Stephen Clark Sr. (Richard’s Uncle and family patriarch); Stephen Clark Sr.’s family, the family of Lois’ sister Lillie Mabel Clark Hall ( Richard’s Aunt Lil), Dr. Johnetta Craig Clements, a host of cousins, family members and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.