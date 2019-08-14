Louise Thompson, Born May 6, 1913, Passed away August 14, 2019 at age 106. Funeral Services at Christ Pilgrim Rest, 1341 N. Kingshighway Blvd St. Louis Missouri Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 11 AM.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Michael Triplett appointed as asst. superintendent at RGSD
- Federal judge orders overhaul of Missouri’s treatment of juveniles
- Bootcamp became place of solace and healing
- ‘Family Pictures USA,’ an exploration of community through photographs, makes PBS debut on August 12
- Stenger sentenced to 46 months in prison and max $250K fine
- Larry H. Blue Jr. promoted to senior key account manager at Astellas Pharma
- Michael Brown Sr. calls for son's case to be reopened
- Trump's message to the world: Keep your tired, your poor, your huddled masses
- To Ashcroft: Do your job and write the ballot language for voters to speak
- St. Louis loses another cherished cultural symbol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.