06/30/ 1932 – 12/04/ 2020
A veteran of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for 32 years and served under Mayor Clarence Harmon’s Administration as the Deputy Chief of Administration. Retired April 2001.
Julian is survived by his lifelong companion Clara, his high school sweetheart, son Julian B. Boyd (JB) and daughter Donna Marie Campbell.
Services: Austin Layne Mortuary, 7239 West Florissant Ave.
December 16, 2020,
Visitation 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Funeral service, immediate family only
Followed by services at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.