Luevenia E. Foster

January 21, 1930 – July 1, 2019

The family of Luevenia Elizabeth Fosteracknowledges with great appreciation all of the thoughts, prayers, encouraging words, acts of kindness, assistance, and generous support during our loss. Please continue to pray for us and may God continue to bless and keep you in your service to Him.

Kathleen and Elizabeth Foster

