Mark Henry Robinson on October 24, 2019, dear father of Kameelah Robinson, Mark Henry Robinson Jr., Alexis Robinson and Mark Henry Robinson III. Dear grandfather of Sanaa Muhammad. Dear brother of Leekee (Kathy) Robinson, Fred Douglas Robinson Jr. and Linda Robinson. Son of Kum Hong Robinson (mother, deceased) and Fred Douglas Robinson Sr. (father)
Funeral arrangements:
Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church
5515 Dr. Martin Luther King, St. Louis, MO 63112
Viewing: 9—10 a.m.
Service 10 a.m.—12 p.m.
Interment:
Oak Grove Funeral Home, Mausoleum and Cemetery
7800 St. Charles Rock Road
St. Louis, MO 63114
William C. Harris Funeral Directors, 1645 Redman Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63138.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.