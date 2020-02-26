Mary Frances Jackson was born and raised in Saint Louis, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Katie Whitney and seven siblings. She was the youngest, and was doted on by her parents, her sisters and brothers!
She was a lifetime member of Saint Mathew the Apostle Catholic Church, were she and her beloved husband of 62 years, Andrew Jackson raised their three children: Anthony (Nedra), Randy and devoted daughter Stephanie. After raising her children through their teenage years, she worked at Saint Regis Estates. Her passion for shopping and creating beautiful things through her interior design “eye”, was one of her unique gifts and talents.
She lived and cherished her family with zeal and an abundance of love. She was the most selfless, kind and giving person, with an immeasurable love for life! We are positively certain she has received her wings!
She had a special relationship with her stepsons, and she cherished and adored her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and countless “adopted” friends of the family!
Mary will be laid to rest on Friday, February 28, in Fort Worth/Dallas, Texas. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 25, Noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Ferguson Community Center in Ferguson, Missouri.
