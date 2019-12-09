Born November 17, 1920. Passed Away on November 22, 2019 at the age of 99 of natural causes.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory sons: Dr. Everett Allen, Dr. Reginald Allen and Graylan (Brenda) Allen.
Daughters Jasmine and Mattie R. Allen
TO MOM
A SHINING LIGHT
Although your shining light has set, your rays have produced endless love, hope, encouragement and spiritual awareness for all you came in contact with. Just like sunlight, you caused the things you touched to grow strong and beautiful. We will miss your light but will never forget the brightness it produced in our lives. That light shall forever light our pathways in life.
Thank you for all your love - a love we will never forget.
Loving you always!
(0) comments
